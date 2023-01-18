New MacBook Pro, Mac Mini 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Galaxy S23 Ultra's Secret Weapon 'The Last of Us' IRL Cheapest iPhone's Exit New Siri Command iPhone Safety Check W-2 Form
Best Buy Is Slashing 2022 iPad Air Prices by $99 for a Limited Time

The fifth-gen iPad Air, powered by an M1 chip, and is a great iPad Pro alternative at a much lower price with this sale.

Adam Oram
Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet space with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets going into 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a mid-size screen and modern design. 

You can save $99 across a variety of fifth-gen iPad Air models at Best Buy right now, dropping entry-level configurations as low as $500. The deal is a part of Best Buy's ongoing four-day sale so you don't have long to get in on the price cuts. Amazon is matching select discounts, too. 

See at Best Buy

The fifth-gen iPad Air was released in 2022 and is our pick for the best iPad for those seeking an iPad Pro alternative without spending big bucks. It's equipped with Apple's M1 chip which is super powerful and efficient, so it can breeze through work tasks and still last all day on a single charge. The latest iPad Air has a 10.9-inch display which is just shy of the 11-inch iPad Pro but a little more roomy than a base-level 9th-gen iPad at 10.2 inches. It also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide auto-zooming front camera and USB-C connectivity.

The model on sale for $500 is the Wi-Fi-only variant with 64GB of storage in your choice of blue, purple, space gray or starlight. You can upgrade to a 5G-enabled model and still save $99 versus Apple's price or go for a higher-capacity configuration with 256GB of storage. 

Looking for deals on a different model? Check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals available now.

