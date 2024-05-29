Best Buy Memorial Day Deals: All Remaining Price Cuts Across Phones, TV, Headphones and More
Here are the remaining Best Buy deals from Memorial Day still worth considering.
Best Buy's main Memorial Day event is over, but plenty of deals are still live. Just like Amazon and Walmart, Best Buy had a very limited-time "official" sale but has continued to put out lots of new deals in the days following that are still worth taking a look at.
We've listed some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check back frequently, as we'll keep this page updated with the remaining offers as deals disappear. With the Best Buy sale technically over, these offers could end at any time, so if you see something you like, don't wait too long. The next major shopping event of the year, Amazon's exclusive Prime Day sale, won't kick off until July, so this is the best chance for a while yet to take advantage of massive savings.
Read more: 6 Major Sales Left in 2024: Get the Best Deals From Memorial Day Sales and Beyond
Best Buy Memorial Day TV deals
If you're looking for a big impact without spending a ton, this TV may be the right fit. It sports a massive 70-inch screen with 4K resolution, supports HDR and HDR 10 and has DTS Studio Sound. Plus, it uses the Amazon Fire TV interface and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for easy searching.
- Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV: $3,000 (save $1,000)
- LG 77-inch C3 4K OLED TV: $2,200 (save $300)
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T TV: $400 (save $80)
- Hisense 100-inch U76 4K OLED TV: $2,300 (save $2,700)
- Samsung 55-inch The Terrace QLED outdoor TV: $2,800 (save $700)
- Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD TV: $1,100 (save $200)
- Samsung DU7200 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $700 (Save $50)
Best Buy Memorial Day tech deals
If you've been eyeing the phone that our reviews team dubbed the best foldable phone overall for 2024, Memorial Day is a great time to nab one. You can get the unlocked, 256 GB model for $850, a $150 savings. Right now, all the colors are still available. On top of that, you can take advantage of Best Buy's trade-in program to save up to $525 more.
Although no longer the latest headphones from Sony, the WH-1000XM4 cans are still some of the best ANC headphones on the market and they're available at a $100 discount right now.
- Apple AirPods 2: $100 (save $30)
- Bose QuietComfort II earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch: $350 (save $100)
- LG UltraGear 24-inch OLED curved gaming monitor: $900 (save $400)
- Sony WH1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: $330 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $240 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (unlocked): $1,500 (save $300 plus trade-in offer)
- MacBook Air 13.6-inch 256GB, Apple M2 chip: $849 (save $150)
- Lenovo 13.3-inch IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook 128GB: $369 (save $130)
- Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 4, 512GB: $650 (save $250)
- GoPro Hero 12 Camera Bundle: $400 (save $50)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: $280 (save $120)
Best Buy Memorial Day gaming deals
Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up after the events of 2019's Fallen Order with Jedi Knight Cal Kestis looking to survive against the Galactic Empire. Now $40 off, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the next-gen game. Note that it's available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you subscribe to that service.
- Dead Space PS5: $30 (save $40)
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB heatsink SSD: $185 (save $45)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Standard Edition PlayStation 5: $55 (save $15)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X: $10 (save $30)
Best Buy Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
Air fry, reheat, roast, grill, dehydrate, rotisserie, bake and boil with one machine that is marked down to just $100 for Memorial Day.
Best Buy is slashing prices on select major appliances by up to 45% right now. You can also score package deals if you're looking to overhaul an entire space. Additionally, right now you can get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $1,000 with select GE, GE Profile and Cafe appliances and get extra savings of up to $700 on select packages. Or snag another brand and you'll still get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $500 with eligible major appliance purchases.
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: $350 (save $120)
- KitchenAid 27-cubic-foot French door refrigerator: $2,700 (save $1,000 + $400 gift card)
- Up to $300 off Traeger grills
- Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter: $500 (save $200)
- Bella Pro Series slim espresso machine: $100 (save $50)
- Roborock S8 Pro robot vacuum and mop: $1,400 (save $200)
Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.
When does Best Buy's Memorial Day sale end?
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale was a super-limited affair, which ended promptly at midnight CT on May 27. That said, some sales are still around, so you can grab a few great discounts, but you don't have long left to snag huge savings on appliances, tech, video games and many other deals. Lots of limited-time sales and promotions are also available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.
What should I buy at Best Buy on Memorial Day?
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale offers tons of discounts and new low prices across pretty much any tech you can think of. There are some exceptional savings on major appliances and TVs, along with small kitchen appliances, security cameras, video games, laptops, tablets and more. In addition to this, there is a Deal of the Day promotion that massively cuts prices for only 24 hours, so keep an eye on that too, even now.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over. This includes the deals above from Best Buy.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is.
- We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.