Best Buy's main Memorial Day event is over, but plenty of deals are still live. Just like Amazon and Walmart, Best Buy had a very limited-time "official" sale but has continued to put out lots of new deals in the days following that are still worth taking a look at.

We've listed some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check back frequently, as we'll keep this page updated with the remaining offers as deals disappear. With the Best Buy sale technically over, these offers could end at any time, so if you see something you like, don't wait too long. The next major shopping event of the year, Amazon's exclusive Prime Day sale, won't kick off until July, so this is the best chance for a while yet to take advantage of massive savings.

Best Buy Memorial Day TV deals

Insignia/CNET Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV: $420 Save $80 If you're looking for a big impact without spending a ton, this TV may be the right fit. It sports a massive 70-inch screen with 4K resolution, supports HDR and HDR 10 and has DTS Studio Sound. Plus, it uses the Amazon Fire TV interface and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for easy searching. $420 at Best Buy

Best Buy Memorial Day tech deals

Best Buy Memorial Day gaming deals

EA Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5, Xbox Series X/S: $30 Save $40 Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up after the events of 2019's Fallen Order with Jedi Knight Cal Kestis looking to survive against the Galactic Empire. Now $40 off, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the next-gen game. Note that it's available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you subscribe to that service. $30 at Best Buy

Best Buy Memorial Day home and kitchen deals

KitchenAid/CNET Major appliances Save up to 45% on select major appliances Best Buy is slashing prices on select major appliances by up to 45% right now. You can also score package deals if you're looking to overhaul an entire space. Additionally, right now you can get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $1,000 with select GE, GE Profile and Cafe appliances and get extra savings of up to $700 on select packages. Or snag another brand and you'll still get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $500 with eligible major appliance purchases. See at Best Buy

When does Best Buy's Memorial Day sale end?

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale was a super-limited affair, which ended promptly at midnight CT on May 27. That said, some sales are still around, so you can grab a few great discounts, but you don't have long left to snag huge savings on appliances, tech, video games and many other deals. Lots of limited-time sales and promotions are also available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

What should I buy at Best Buy on Memorial Day?

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale offers tons of discounts and new low prices across pretty much any tech you can think of. There are some exceptional savings on major appliances and TVs, along with small kitchen appliances, security cameras, video games, laptops, tablets and more. In addition to this, there is a Deal of the Day promotion that massively cuts prices for only 24 hours, so keep an eye on that too, even now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over. This includes the deals above from Best Buy.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.