Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Shop Steep Discounts on Airpods, Dyson Vacuums and More

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale in in full swing with tons of discounts on your favorite appliances, gaming, tech products and more.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV: $420
Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5
Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5: $850
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $250
Acer Chromebook 516 GE 16-inch gaming laptop
Acer Chromebook 516 GE 16-inch gaming laptop: $449
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5, Xbox Series X/S: $28
Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven
Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100
Major appliances
Major appliances
Google Nest Learning smart thermostat
Google Nest Learning smart thermostat: $180
Samsung Oled S90C TV on orange and pink background with green limited-time sticker
Memorial Day weekend 2024 is here, similar to big retailers like Amazon and Walmart, Best Buy is also offering some pretty big sales this weekend. Regardless of if you want to upgrade your headphones, amp up you entertainment space with a new TV, or add some more games to you collection, there is surely something for everyone with all the deep discounts happening right now.

We've listed some of our favorite deals from the sale below, but be sure to check back frequently, as we'll keep this page updated with the latest offers as new deals appear. The next major shopping event of the year, Amazon's exclusive Prime Day sale, won't kick off until July, so this is the best chance for a while yet to take advantage of massive savings. Also check out our roundup of Memorial Day Weekend 2024 deals.  

Read more: 6 Major Sales Left in 2024: Get the Best Deals From Memorial Day Sales and Beyond

Best Buy Memorial Day TV deals
Insignia 70-inch F30 Series Fire TV: $420

If you're looking for a big impact without spending a ton, this TV may be the right fit. It sports a massive 70-inch screen with 4K resolution, supports HDR and HDR 10 and has DTS Studio Sound. Plus, it uses the Amazon Fire TV interface and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for easy searching. 

Best Buy Memorial Day tech deals  
Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5: $850

If you've been eyeing the phone that our reviews team dubbed the best foldable phone overall for 2024, Memorial Day is a great time to nab one. You can get the unlocked, 256 GB model for $850, a $150 savings. Right now, all the colors are still available. On top of that, you can take advantage of Best Buy's trade-in program to save up to $525 more. 

$850 at Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $250

Although no longer the latest headphones from Sony, the WH-1000XM4 cans are still some of the best ANC headphones on the market and they're available at a $100 discount right now. 

Best Buy Memorial Day laptop deals
Acer Chromebook 516 GE 16-inch gaming laptop: $449

This Acer Chromebook gaming laptop is great for both business and pleasure purposes. Now with a $200 discount, it comes with a 16-inch screen capable of a 2,560x1,600-pixel display rate at 120Hz with 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 256GB SSD and a titanium grey finish. It's one of the best-selling on Best Buy for a reason. 

Best Buy Memorial Day gaming deals
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5, Xbox Series X/S: $28

Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up after the events of 2019's Fallen Order with Jedi Knight Cal Kestis looking to survive against the Galactic Empire. Now more than $40 off, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the next-gen game. 

Best Buy Memorial Day home and kitchen deals
Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100

Air fry, reheat, roast, grill, dehydrate, rotisserie, bake and boil with one machine that is marked down to just $100 for Memorial Day.  

Major appliances

Best Buy is slashing prices on select major appliances by up to 45% right now. You can also score package deals if you're looking to overhaul an entire space. Additionally, right now you can get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $1,000 with select GE, GE Profile and Cafe appliances and get extra savings of up to $700 on select packages. Or snag another brand and you'll still get a Best Buy e-gift card worth up to $500 with eligible major appliance purchases.

Google Nest Learning smart thermostat: $180

Smart thermostats can save you money on your energy bills, and right now you can cash in on savings on an upgrade, too. The third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat will analyze your schedule and adjust the temperature automatically to help conserve energy.

Read our Nest Learning Thermostat Third Generation review.

More Best Buy Memorial Day sale highlights:

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

When is Best Buy's Memorial Day sale?

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is now underway, with huge savings on appliances among a smattering of tech, video games and other deals. Now that its early Memorial Day sale has passed, the retailer has launched its main event, which will run until May 27, 2024. Lots of limited-time sales and promotions are now live with even more available for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

What should I buy at Best Buy on Memorial Day? 

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale offers tons of discounts and new low prices across pretty much any tech you can think of. There are some exceptional savings on major appliances and TVs, along with small kitchen appliances, security cameras, video games, laptops and tablets and more. In addition to this, there is a Deal of the Day promotion that massively cuts prices for only 24 hours, so keep an eye on that too. 

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over. This includes the deals above from Best Buy. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. 

  • We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is. 
  • We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.  
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 