Deals

Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Weekend Sale Full of Last-Minute Gift Ideas

Still shopping for holiday gifts? Best Buy's latest sale is for you.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
2 min read
Best Buy weekend sale
CNET

Christmas Day is fast approaching and there's not a lot of time left to snag any remaining gifts. But shopping last minute doesn't mean that you have to pay over the odds. In fact, with Best Buy's latest sale you might even snag one of the best prices of the year. 

See at Best Buy

This weekend only, Best Buy is discounting a huge range of products including headphones, wearables smart TVs, security cameras and much more. There's 50% or more off in some cases, though the deals are only available through Sunday, Dec. 18. We've picked out a few of our favorites from the sale below, though be sure to check out the entire sale for all of the deals. 

Fitbit Sense: $130 - Save $120

If someone in your family is just getting started with a health and fitness regime, the Fitbit Sense is an excellent starter smartwatch. Though it's no longer the latest model, it still offers great sleep and workout tracking and can even perform an ECG on your wrist. 

Read our Fitbit Sense review.

$130 at Best Buy
Xbox Series S: $240 - save $60

Of all of the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S has been the easiest to get ahold of. In fact, for Black Friday it even went on sale at various retailers and it's back on sale this weekend at Best Buy with a $60 discount.

$240 at Best Buy
Westinghouse 55-inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $250 - Save $190

If you're in the market for a TV upgrade or know someone who is, this 55-inch TV is just $250 this weekend. Running the simple Roku OS, it's easy to use and offers solid picture quality with a 4K resolution and HDR support. 

$250 at Best Buy
iRobot Roomba I7 Plus: $500 - Save $300

Household chores are seemingly never-ending, but as technology has progressed, time-saving options like robot vacuums have made the job easier. These programmable devices can be scheduled to clean your floors automatically, so you can get more done in your day. This model even empties itself and comes at $300 this weekend.

$500 at Best Buy
Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera security bundle: $320 - Save $280

Upgrade your home security with three Arlo Pro 4 spotlight cameras. The bundle also includes four rechargeable batteries, a battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts and a good old fashioned yard sign to deter potential thieves.

$320 at Best Buy
Hover-1 Blast electric self-balancing scooter: $80 - Save $40

With dual 160-watt motors, LED lights and a maximum ride range of 3 miles, this is the perfect rideable gift this season -- and it's $40 off right now.

$80 at Best Buy
More deals:

