Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale Is Your Final Chance to Score Christmas Gifts at a Huge Discount

Christmas is less than a week away, so if you've still got some gift shopping to do, it's time to kick things into high gear. But fortunately, just because you're doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean all the holiday deals and sales have vanished. In fact, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save on your final few gifts with a new sale running through Christmas Eve.
The sale features a bunch of popular gift ideas like headphones, wearables, smart TVs, security cameras and much more. A select few deals are available today only for My Best Buy members, so don't wait on nabbing those. To help you make the most of the sale, we've rounded up a few of our top picks below, though be sure to check out the entire sale for all of the deals.
Score a mid-sized 4K TV for just $200 today only with a free My Best Buy account. That's a $70 discount for a Roku-powered smart TV with a UHD resolution and HDR support.
Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back down to their Black Friday price, giving you one last chance to snag a set for yourself or somebody else at a $49 discount just in time for Christmas.
Our favorite adjustable dumbbells are discounted by $130 for My Best Buy members today only. If you're wanting to get a head start on your New Year fitness regime, you can't go wrong with these.
The latest GoPro action camera is $100 off for My Best Buy members right now. That's a 20% discount that brings it within $1 of its lowest-ever price just ahead of Christmas.
Keep your hot drinks at the perfect temperature with $50 off Ember's second-gen smart mug. It would make a great gift for the coffee lover in your life and it's a third off right now.
Upgrade your cleaning routine with Dyson's powerful V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner at $150 off. It can sense debris and adjust its suction power accordingly and runs for an hour per charge.
More last-minute deals:
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $399 (save $50)
- Roku Ultra: $70 (save $30)
- LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $570 (save $730)
- Apple AirPods 2: $100 (save $29)
- Google Pixel 6A: $299 (save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Up to $350 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $270 (save $40)
- Google Pixel Watch: $300 (save $50)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $60 (save $40)
- Segway F30 electric scooter: $500 (save $150)
- Discounted toys: From $6
- Therabody Theragun Mini: $150 (save $50)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium: $180 (save $60)
- Ninja Foodi: $159 (save $71)