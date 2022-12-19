Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale Is Your Final Chance to Score Christmas Gifts at a Huge Discount

Christmas is less than a week away, so if you've still got some gift shopping to do, it's time to kick things into high gear. But fortunately, just because you're doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean all the holiday deals and sales have vanished. In fact, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save on your final few gifts with a new sale running through Christmas Eve.

The sale features a bunch of popular gift ideas like headphones, wearables, smart TVs, security cameras and much more. A select few deals are available today only for My Best Buy members, so don't wait on nabbing those. To help you make the most of the sale, we've rounded up a few of our top picks below, though be sure to for all of the deals.

Score a mid-sized 4K TV for just $200 today only with a free My Best Buy account. That's a $70 discount for a Roku-powered smart TV with a UHD resolution and HDR support.

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back down to their Black Friday price, giving you one last chance to snag a set for yourself or somebody else at a $49 discount just in time for Christmas.

Our favorite adjustable dumbbells are discounted by $130 for My Best Buy members today only. If you're wanting to get a head start on your New Year fitness regime, you can't go wrong with these.

The latest GoPro action camera is $100 off for My Best Buy members right now. That's a 20% discount that brings it within $1 of its lowest-ever price just ahead of Christmas.

Keep your hot drinks at the perfect temperature with $50 off Ember's second-gen smart mug. It would make a great gift for the coffee lover in your life and it's a third off right now.

Upgrade your cleaning routine with Dyson's powerful V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner at $150 off. It can sense debris and adjust its suction power accordingly and runs for an hour per charge. Read our Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum review.

(save $71)