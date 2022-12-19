CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale Is Your Final Chance to Score Christmas Gifts at a Huge Discount

It's Christmas week and Best Buy's latest sale is giving one one more chance to score some deals.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
2 min read
Best Buy last-minute sale
CNET

Christmas is less than a week away, so if you've still got some gift shopping to do, it's time to kick things into high gear. But fortunately, just because you're doing some last-minute shopping doesn't mean all the holiday deals and sales have vanished. In fact, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to save on your final few gifts with a new sale running through Christmas Eve. 

See at Best Buy

The sale features a bunch of popular gift ideas like headphones, wearables, smart TVs, security cameras and much more. A select few deals are available today only for My Best Buy members, so don't wait on nabbing those. To help you make the most of the sale, we've rounded up a few of our top picks below, though be sure to check out the entire sale for all of the deals. 

TCL 43-Inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $188 - Save $70

Score a mid-sized 4K TV for just $200 today only with a free My Best Buy account. That's a $70 discount for a Roku-powered smart TV with a UHD resolution and HDR support. 

$200 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for TCL 43-Inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $188

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $200 - Save $49

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are back down to their Black Friday price, giving you one last chance to snag a set for yourself or somebody else at a $49 discount just in time for Christmas.

$200 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, White)

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $500 - Save $130

Our favorite adjustable dumbbells are discounted by $130 for My Best Buy members today only. If you're wanting to get a head start on your New Year fitness regime, you can't go wrong with these.

$300 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $500

GoPro Hero11 Black action cam: $400 - Save $100

The latest GoPro action camera is $100 off for My Best Buy members right now. That's a 20% discount that brings it within $1 of its lowest-ever price just ahead of Christmas.

$400 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for GoPro Hero11 Black action cam: $400

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: $100 - Save $50

Keep your hot drinks at the perfect temperature with $50 off Ember's second-gen smart mug. It would make a great gift for the coffee lover in your life and it's a third off right now.

$100 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: $100

Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum: $600 - Save $150

Upgrade your cleaning routine with Dyson's powerful V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner at $150 off. It can sense debris and adjust its suction power accordingly and runs for an hour per charge.

Read our Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum review.

$600 at Best Buy
You're receiving price alerts for Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum

More last-minute deals:

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.