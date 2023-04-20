Best Buy Knocks Over $50 Off Its Unique Crux x Marshmello Digital Air Fryers

Air fryers are faster, healthier and more convenient than traditional frying, and tons of people are adding one to their arsenal of kitchen gadgets. And right now, you can snag one for your kitchen at serious discount. Best Buy is offering $55 off it's brand-exclusive Crux x Marshmello three-quart digital air fryers, so you can pick one up for just $25 right now. The limited-edition lavendar and stuffed olive color variants are sold out, but the black and white variants are still available, and a solid value at this price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

With a three-quart capacity, these Crux x Marshemllo air fryers can cook up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time, so they're great for whipping up snacks and meals for between two and four people. And with a powerful 1300W heating system and Crux's TurboCrisp technology, they can cook food up to 50% faster than comparable models. There's eight different preset cooking modes, including roast, bake, reheat and more, and one custom memory option so you can save the time and temperature settings for your favorite meal. Plus the cooking basket and tray are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. And these special-edition Marshmello models come with four unique silicone cupcake molds.

