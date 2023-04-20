Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Wayfair Way Day DealsHow to Spot Phishing ScamsBest Sleep TrackersApple's India AmbitionsTop Meal Delivery Services, TestedBest Savings AccountsGo Solar With Top InstallersBest Internet Providers
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Best Buy Knocks Over $50 Off Its Unique Crux x Marshmello Digital Air Fryers

Today only, you can get your hands on a special-edition three-quart air fryer for just $25.

Max McHone
2 min read
A black air fryer against a blue background.
Curx

Air fryers are faster, healthier and more convenient than traditional frying, and tons of people are adding one to their arsenal of kitchen gadgets. And right now, you can snag one for your kitchen at serious discount. Best Buy is offering $55 off it's brand-exclusive Crux x Marshmello three-quart digital air fryers, so you can pick one up for just $25 right now. The limited-edition lavendar and stuffed olive color variants are sold out, but the black and white variants are still available, and a solid value at this price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

See at Best Buy

With a three-quart capacity, these Crux x Marshemllo air fryers can cook up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time, so they're great for whipping up snacks and meals for between two and four people. And with a powerful 1300W heating system and Crux's TurboCrisp technology, they can cook food up to 50% faster than comparable models. There's eight different preset cooking modes, including roast, bake, reheat and more, and one custom memory option so you can save the time and temperature settings for your favorite meal. Plus the cooking basket and tray are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. And these special-edition Marshmello models come with four unique silicone cupcake molds.

Or, if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best air fryer deals for even more bargains. 

Read moreA Guide to Air Fryers: Everything to Know Before You Buy

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image