Best Buy Knocks $50 Off (Almost) All Galaxy Watch 6 Configurations

For Android users, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are our overall favorite smartwatches on the market right now. Deals have been pretty slim since they first hit shelves this summer, but right now, you can save $50 on nearly all configurations at Best Buy, which drops the starting price down to just $250. Though these deals are only available for today, and will expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The new Galaxy Watch 6 lineup comes equipped with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage and is powered by Samsung's latest WearOS 4. These updated Samsung smartwatches also feature a rugged design with IP68 weather resistance, and are waterproof up to 50 meters. They're also equipped with solid fitness tracking capabilities, and allow you to monitor your speed, distance, heart rate, sleep patterns and more, and can even give you a breakdown of your BMI, skeletal muscle, body water and more right from your wrist.

There are quite a few different configurations to choose from. Prices start at $250, which scores you the basic 40mm Galaxy Watch 6, and you can upgrade to the larger 44mm display for $280. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a more heavy-duty stainless steel frame and a rotating bezel, and starts at $350 for the 43mm model or $380 for the 47mm model. If you want cellular connectivity, prices jump up by $50 for the basic Galaxy Watch 6 and $70 for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (which are only discounted by $30). It's also worth noting that you'll find select configurations discounted at Amazon right now as well, but most are only around $30 off.