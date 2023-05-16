Best Buy Knocks $350 Off the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at Its Discover Samsung Sale

Apple users aren't the only ones who can take advantage of the portability and convenience of a tablet these days. There are also some excellent options for those who prefer Android devices, with Samsung making some of our favorite Android tablets on the market. And right now, you can snag a previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for a whopping $350 off, dropping the price down to $500. This Best Buy offer is only available for today, and expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Released in 2020, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the predecessor of the the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which was chosen as one of the best tablets for 2023. While it may not be the newest release, it still has a lot to offer for work and play, making it a solid option for the average person. It comes equipped with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2,736x1,824-pixel screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, for bright, crisp visuals and smooth performance, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And if you find you need a bit more, it's a cinch to expand that -- you can add up to 1TB of storage through a microSD card (sold separately).

This tablet also comes with a stylus so you can draw, take notes and do other detailed work right on the screen. And while that is the only accessory that comes with your purchase, you can also invest in a compatible keyboard for a more full workstation experience, if you choose. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear cam so you can snap pictures or make video calls. And the battery lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge, so you can use it all day.

