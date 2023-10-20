Best Buy Kicks Off Massive 3-Day Gaming Sale

There are a couple of deals on the Xbox Series X you can take advantage of if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. For example, you can get an extra controller when you buy a Series X for $500, or you can grab the Series X Diablo IV bundle for $500 instead of $560 if you have My Best Buy Plus or Total. That means you essentially get Diablo IV for free. Sadly there aren't any deals on the PlayStation 5,

There are a lot more games and add-on sales, starting with this offer that gives you 15% off the second gaming gift card you buy. If you want games, then you can grab this Assassin's Creed Valhalla deal for the PS5 for $15 and also $15 for the Xbox version. If you're more into sports, there's Madden NFL 24 for the PS5 for $45 and for the Xbox also for $45. If you're a Spidey fan, then you can grab Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5 for the discounted price of $20.

If you're more into PC gaming, there are a few good deals there, too, like this Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop with an RTX 3050Ti discounted down to $700 from $950. Or, if you'd like to bump up the GPU, this 16.1-inch HP Omen has an RTX 4050 and is discounted to $800 from $1,250. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has an RTX 4060 and is going for $1,100, rather than the usual $1,450. If you'd prefer a desktop, you can save $100 and get this MSI Codex R with an RTX 4060 for $900 instead of $1,000.

There are, of course, many more deals, especially on peripherals and accessories, so be sure to check the complete sale and grab anything you need before the deals end on Sunday.