Best Buy Kicks Off Massive 3-Day Gaming Sale
Best Buy's weekend-long sale includes consoles, PCs, laptops, accessories and games.
If you didn't manage to pick up any good gaming deals during the October Prime Day sale, then you've got chance to fix that this weekend. Best Buy has just started a massive three-day sale on gaming consoles, laptops, desktops, accessories and games across all the platforms. So, you can pretty much be sure to find something worth grabbing with a deal on.
Also, if you have My Best Buy Plus or Total, you get some extra discounts and deals, too. If you don't have either, double-check if the deal you grab has My Best Buy discounts that will offset the membership cost.
There are a couple of deals on the Xbox Series X you can take advantage of if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. For example, you can get an extra controller when you buy a Series X for $500, or you can grab the Series X Diablo IV bundle for $500 instead of $560 if you have My Best Buy Plus or Total. That means you essentially get Diablo IV for free. Sadly there aren't any deals on the PlayStation 5,
There are a lot more games and add-on sales, starting with this offer that gives you 15% off the second gaming gift card you buy. If you want games, then you can grab this Assassin's Creed Valhalla deal for the PS5 for $15 and also $15 for the Xbox version. If you're more into sports, there's Madden NFL 24 for the PS5 for $45 and for the Xbox also for $45. If you're a Spidey fan, then you can grab Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5 for the discounted price of $20.
If you're more into PC gaming, there are a few good deals there, too, like this Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop with an RTX 3050Ti discounted down to $700 from $950. Or, if you'd like to bump up the GPU, this 16.1-inch HP Omen has an RTX 4050 and is discounted to $800 from $1,250. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has an RTX 4060 and is going for $1,100, rather than the usual $1,450. If you'd prefer a desktop, you can save $100 and get this MSI Codex R with an RTX 4060 for $900 instead of $1,000.
There are, of course, many more deals, especially on peripherals and accessories, so be sure to check the complete sale and grab anything you need before the deals end on Sunday.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Gaming Guides
Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games