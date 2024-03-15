Best Buy Just Dropped Prices on Top Tech for the Weekend

If you're looking to upgrade devices around your home at a great price, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched a new three-day sale, and there are plenty of discounts on laptops, TVs, monitors, earbuds and much more. We've gone through the sale and highlighted some of the best deals below to save you some time. Just be sure to make your selections soon, because these offers will expire on Sunday, March 17, at 9:59 p.m. PT.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $90 If you don't want to spend a ton on earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid option. They get up to eight hours of playback per charge and now they're down to just $90. Details Save $60 $90 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron laptop (1TB): $800 At just $800, this laptop comes equipped with a 16-inch, full HD touchscreen, a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor, 1TB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM. Details Save $300 $800 at Best Buy

More limited-time Best Buy deals:

There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale at Best Buy. Also note that there are select items that may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you've been on the fence.

