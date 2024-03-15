Best Buy Just Dropped Prices on Top Tech for the Weekend
Browse Apple, Samsung, LG, Bose, Lenovo and other top brands at Best Buy during this three-day sale and score new tech for less.
If you're looking to upgrade devices around your home at a great price, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched a new three-day sale, and there are plenty of discounts on laptops, TVs, monitors, earbuds and much more. We've gone through the sale and highlighted some of the best deals below to save you some time. Just be sure to make your selections soon, because these offers will expire on Sunday, March 17, at 9:59 p.m. PT.
If you don't want to spend a ton on earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid option. They get up to eight hours of playback per charge and now they're down to just $90.
You can score a $300 discount on the latest MacBook Air, equipped with a 15.3-inch screen and an M2 chip right now.
This TV has a massive 77-inch OLED display, 4K resolution, HDR 10 Plus, a 120Hz refresh rate and includes free installation for only $1,800.
You can get a $25 gift card with your purchase of a Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite during this sale. Prices start at $200.
At just $800, this laptop comes equipped with a 16-inch, full HD touchscreen, a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor, 1TB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM.
More limited-time Best Buy deals:
- Hisense 75-inch U8 Series QLED 4K TV: $1,200 (save $400)
- Acer Nitro 27-inch XV275K gaming monitor: $550 (save $250)
- Lenovo 15-inch Ideapad 3i laptop (512GB): $350 (save $280)
- JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: $200 (save $150)
- LG high-efficiency stackable smart front load washer: $950 (save $250)
- Bose QuietComfort wireless noise canceling headphones: $249 (save $100)
- HP Victus 15-inch AMD Ryzen 5 gaming laptop (512GB): $480 (save $320)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum and mop: $349 (save $250)
- Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth smart lighting starter kit: $90 (save $40)
- TP-Link Tapo 2K cameras (3-pack): $200 (save $100)
- Apple iPad 9th-gen: $250 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $90 (save $60)
- TCL 55-inch Q6 Q-Class QLED 4K TV: $320 (save $130)
- Blue Yeti Nano premium microphone: $80 (save $20)
There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale at Best Buy. Also note that there are select items that may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you've been on the fence.
