Best Buy Just Dropped Prices on Top Tech for the Weekend

Browse Apple, Samsung, LG, Bose, Lenovo and other top brands at Best Buy during this three-day sale and score new tech for less.

A TV, MacBook Air, pair of headphones, robot vacuum and Nintendo Switch are displayed against a yellow background.
If you're looking to upgrade devices around your home at a great price, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched a new three-day sale, and there are plenty of discounts on laptops, TVs, monitors, earbuds and much more. We've gone through the sale and highlighted some of the best deals below to save you some time. Just be sure to make your selections soon, because these offers will expire on Sunday, March 17, at 9:59 p.m. PT.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $90

If you don't want to spend a ton on earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid option. They get up to eight hours of playback per charge and now they're down to just $90. 

Save $60
Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): $999

You can score a $300 discount on the latest MacBook Air, equipped with a 15.3-inch screen and an M2 chip right now. 

Save $300
Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV: $1,800

This TV has a massive 77-inch OLED display, 4K resolution, HDR 10 Plus, a 120Hz refresh rate and includes free installation for only $1,800. 

Save $500
Nintendo Switch

You can get a $25 gift card with your purchase of a Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite during this sale. Prices start at $200.

Free $25 gift card with purchase
Dell Inspiron laptop (1TB): $800

At just $800, this laptop comes equipped with a 16-inch, full HD touchscreen, a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor, 1TB of solid-state storage and 16GB of RAM. 

Save $300
More limited-time Best Buy deals:

There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale at Best Buy. Also note that there are select items that may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you've been on the fence.

For more bargain buys, we've rounded up the best phone dealslaptop deals and TV deals to help you upgrade without paying full price.        

