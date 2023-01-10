Best Buy Is Offering a Rare Chance to Save Up to $400 on MacBooks

Apple's sleek and powerful MacBooks remain some of our favorite laptops out there, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for 2023. But because Apple almost never discounts its own products directly, it can be difficult to find one at a good price. But right now, Best Buy is offering a rare opportunity to snag one of these popular laptops for less, and is offering up to $400 off select MacBook models. There's no set expiration date for this sale, but some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are a few different MacBook models and configurations, so you've got some options to choose from at this sale. The is the absolute latest laptop in Apple's lineup, and it comes equipped with the cutting-edge M2 chip. It features a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and is less than half an inch thick, making it easy to slip in your bag or backpack and take on the go. You can snag the base model with 256GB of storage for $200 off right now, dropping the starting price down to $999.

Or, if computing power is your number one priority, you'll want to pick up a MacBook Pro. The 2021 model is the latest in this lineup, and it features an M1 Pro chip, a Liquid Retina XDR display, Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance and it's equipped with an HDMI port, built-in SD card reader and headphone jack for serious versatility. The base model comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, and you can pick up the for $1,599, or the for $2,099, both saving you $400.

