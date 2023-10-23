X
Best Buy Has Knocked $110 Off This Massive 9-Quart, Dual-Basket Air Fryer

If you want a larger capacity air fryer that lets you cook two things at a time, this deal on the Bella Pro Series 9-quart air fryer will be right up your alley.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET.
The Bella Pro Series 9-quart, dual-basket, stainless steel digital air fryer is displayed against a blue background.
Bella Pro Series/CNET

There's a great deal to love about air fryers , and they are a perfect addition to any kitchen, especially if you're trying for something a bit healthier. Not only that, but since you don't have to use as much oil, there's less mess to deal with, especially given how difficult oil for frying can be to clean and store. Luckily, there are also quite a lot of great deals for fryers, even if you want something a bit more pricey, like the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer. Besides its large capacity, it also has a double-basked, meaning you can fry two different foods at the same time, a huge bonus. While it usually goes for $180, Best Buy has discounted it massively down to $70, knocking a whopping $110 off the price tag.

See at Best Buy

This 1,800-watt large-capacity digital air fryer comes equipped with six digital presets, including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, as well as a dual flex basket that allows you to cook up to 9 quarts (or 7.5 pounds) of food at once. And with the dual flex basket, you'll be able to cook two different foods in two different ways, simultaneously -- like fries and wings -- and they'll still finish at the same time, which should keep meal planning simple. And when you want a full load of the same dish, just sync the two baskets together. With a temperature range of up to 450 degrees, you'll be able to use this device to prepare a variety of foods. And with a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick cooking basket, divider and crisping trays, and a stainless steel exterior, cleanup should be a breeze. 

If this particular air fryer is a bit too large for you and you want to see what else is out there, be sure to check out our roundup of other great air fryer deals happening now.

