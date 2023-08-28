Best Buy Early Labor Day Deals: Save on Headphones, Laptops, Appliances and More
You don't have to wait until the long weekend to start saving. Here are the best pre-Labor Day deals you can shop right now at Best Buy.
Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 4 this year, is just around the corner, but the savings are already starting to roll in. Tons of brands and retailers have kicked off their end-of-summer sales a little early this year, and you can already shop tons of great bargains on mattresses, furniture, tech and more. Best Buy is one such retailer, and is currently offering plenty of early holiday savings on kitchen appliances, laptops, beauty products and much, much more.
To help you make the most of these early Labor Day savings, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available at Best Buy below. And the tech retailer will be adding another wave of deals on Friday, Sept. 1, so be sure to check back this weekend for even more offers you won't want to miss.
Though they hit shelves just last month, these new over-ear Beats are already one of our overall favorite pairs of headphones for 2023. They're equipped with 40mm drivers, and even support lossless audio via USB-C, thanks to the built-in DAC (digital-to-analog converter). Plus, they boast impressive noise-canceling capabilities and an impressive 40-hour battery life.
Why choose between a laptop and tablet when you can get the best of both worlds? The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's latest flagship two-in-one, and right now you can snag one on sale. This configuration features a 13-inch HD touchscreen display, a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It's $100 off, and you'll get a free keyboard cover (a $180 value) when you add both to your cart.
The Hypervolt 2 Pro is a step up from our favorite lightweight massage gun and can help you boost your recovery so you can get back to the gym. It has five different power levels, boasts an impressive three-hour battery life and comes with five different attachments to help you target specific muscles. Plus, it weighs in at just 2.6 pounds, so it's easy to toss in your gym bag and take on the go.
This seven-in-one air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen. It features a large 10-quart capacity, enough to cook around six servings at a time, and preset cooking functions for frying, roasting, reheating, toasting and more. It also comes with multiple cooking trays and baskets, and they're dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze.
More early Labor Day deals at Best Buy:
- Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones: $279 (save $50)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen): $35 (save $25)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: $175 (save $75)
- Google AC1200 mesh router: $70 (save $30)
- Instant Pot Solo single-serve coffee maker: $60 (save $40)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: $140 (save $40)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 5000X: $60 (save $20)
- Soap On A Rope Tactical Scrubber: $16 (save $10)
- Dyson Supersonic Origin: $300 (save $100)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds: $180 (save $100)
