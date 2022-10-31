Best Buy Drops Its Price on an Affordable Asus Chromebook by Over 50%

If you just want a laptop for the basics like light web-based work, scrolling through social media and streaming your favorite shows and movies, then a Chromebook is probably all you need. These simple devices are designed with affordability and ease of use in mind, and right now you can snag a great model at a discount. Best Buy is offering $200 off this Asus C433 two-in-one Chromebook, dropping the price down to just $179. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than alter if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

This Asus Chromebook offers quite a bit for less than $200. It features a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display, and it has full 360-degree rotation so you can use it as both a laptop and a tablet. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, though that can easily be expanded thanks to the built-in microSD card reader. Plus, it has support for Wi-Fi 6 for lighting fast web browsing speeds (with a compatible router). And at just 0.65 inch thick, it's easy to slip in your bag or backpack and take with you on the go.

It's worth noting that every Chromebook has an auto update expiration (AUE) date, after which Google will no longer provide updates or support for that specific model. Fortunately, this Asus model is covered through June of 2026, so you've got a few years before you'll have to worry about it.