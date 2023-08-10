Best Buy Deal Knocks Over $500 Off This 55-inch Hisense 4K TV

You don't have to break the bank to get a stunning screen for your living room or bedroom these days. This 55-inch Hisense U8 Series smart TV is a slight step down from the U8H that made our list of the overall best TVs for 2023, but it still has a ton to offer. And right now you can snag it on sale for just $750 at Best Buy, which saves you a whopping $550 compared to the usual price. But without a set expiration, there's no guaranteeing how long this deal will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

At over $500 off, this Hisense TV is a pretty competitive model at this price. It features a stunning 4K display and is equipped with mini-LED backlighting for a bright, vibrant screen. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR for sharp, precise contrast and Dolby Atmos audio which provides immersive and room-filling sound. It's powered by Google's TV OS and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, and has built-in Bluetooth connectivity so it's easy to pair with soundbars, speakers or headphones. It's also a great pick for serious movie buffs or gamers thanks to its dedicated filmmaker and gaming presets. Plus, it has a sleek, bezel-less design that allows it to blend in with your home's decor.

And if you're in the market for a different size or model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals for even more bargains.