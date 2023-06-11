Best Buy Bundle Deal Saves You $60 on an Xbox Series S and In-Game Bonuses

While it's finally getting easier to get your hands on a next-gen PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S, you don't have to drop $500 on a console to enjoy all the latest games. The compact Xbox Series S is already our favorite budget-friendly console on the market, and right now, you can grab one at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has the Series S Gilded Hunter bundle on sale for just $240, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price, and comes with some free-in game digital bonuses. This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Xbox Series S is the "lite" cousin of the full-size Xbox Series X. While it can run all the same next-gen titles, it doesn't have a disk drive, which means that all your games will have to be digital downloads. It's equipped with a 512GB SSD, which can fill up pretty quickly, but you can easily add some extra storage with an expansion card or external hard drive. And while, unlike the Series X, it doesn't support 4K video, it does match the 120 FPS frame rate for fluid action.

Being able to snag this next-gen console on sale is already a great bargain, and it comes with some other bonuses to sweeten the pot. The Gilded Hunter bundle includes 1,000 free in-game credits for Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League, which are all free to play on Xbox. You also get a total of nine free in-game cosmetics, including skins, weapons, emotes and more. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Xbox deals for even more bargains on headsets, controllers and more.