Best Black Friday Xbox Controller Deals, Starting at $40

The Xbox game pad has become the go-to gaming controller for almost everyone. In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S (and last-gen Xboxes), it's the default controller for PC gaming, and widely used in smartphone and tablet gaming, cloud gaming and even with set-top boxes like the Apple TV.

Having gone through literally dozens of these over the years, there's one other big truth: Xbox controllers, including the official Microsoft ones, aren't very sturdy, and you'll probably have to replace one or more of them at some point. For example, I just started using a special Forza-design semitransparent controller with my Xbox Series X a few months ago, and one of the triggers is already catching.

The good news is that, with Black Friday and the holiday shopping season upon us, there are a lot of great deals and sales on Xbox controllers. Usually $60, or more for some designs and colors, many shops are offering them for under $40, although you might be limited in color choices.

I'm rounding up some of the best deals, and you can find all our best Black Friday deals here.

Josh Goldman/CNET The most basic official Xbox controller, slightly updated for the Xbox Series X and S with a new directional pad style, these are usually between $59 and $64 when not on sale. Amazon has a great price of $39 right now, but only on red, black and white versions. A few other colors, including blue, electric volt (sort of a neon green) and mineral camo, are currently $45. Best Buy has a similar deal, but in that case, black, white and red models are all $40, while other colors cost more. Target has black and white versions for $40, other colors for $45. Microsoft's own deal is exactly the same. Walmart's least expensive Xbox controller is $45 right now, but I'll keep an eye on that to see if it comes down to match. You're receiving price alerts for Xbox Core Wireless Controller, $40

Microsoft This upgraded controller offers a sturdier build, interchangeable thumbsticks, extra paddle controls, two different trigger depth settings and a wraparound rubber grip. It's usually $180, but Microsoft has it for less right now. So far that's the only sale price I'm seeing on this exact product.

Screenshot by Dan Ackerman/CNET These one-of-a-kind custom designs aren't on sale right now, but definitely worth taking a look at if you're searching for a unique gift. You can customize the color and sometimes finish of almost every part of the controller, including both solid colors and a few patterns. Some choices add extra cost, and if you want to go all-in, there's also a customizable version of the Elite controller as well, which starts at $150.