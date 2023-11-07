Best Black Friday Roku Deals: Save on Streaming Devices and Smart TVs

With Black Friday rolling around soon, now is the perfect time to pick up electronics like a smart TV or streaming device. If you are planning to upgrade your TV experience, Roku is one of our favorite platforms and its streaming devices are a great option if you have an older TV without a smart platform or don't want to go with the big names like Amazon's Fire TV or Google TV. Luckily, you have a lot of choices when it comes to Roku; whether you'd like to go for a Roku TV or just a Roku streaming device, there's an option for every budget.

As such, we've scoured all the big retailers and collected all our favorite early Black Friday Roku deals so you don't have to. That said, we're still in the early days of Black Friday, and we're likely to see many more deals in the coming days, so be sure to check back regularly. And, if you do end up going for a Roku device, take a look at these eleven little-known Roku tricks you can take advantage of.

Black Friday Roku streaming device deals

Roku Express: $24 The Roku Express is a great option if you're looking for the cheapest Roku Streaming device. That's especially the case if you aren't running at 4K since it caps out at 1080p, so if you're running an older non-smart TV, this is the perfect way to smarten it up. Details Save $6 $24 at Amazon

Black Friday Roku TV deals

Roku 40-inch Class Select Series: $180 At 40 inches, this is probably one of the cheapest high-quality smart TVs you'll find with Roku on it. The Select Series runs an FHD resolution, and while it doesn't support HDR, it is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so it's very convenient and easy to use regardless of what ecosystem you're in. Details Save $50 $180 at Best Buy

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K UHD TV: $220 Moving a step up, this Westinghouse TV is a bit bigger at 50 inches and even comes with HDR, which is always nice to see at this price point. It also runs a 4K resolution, rather than FHD, so that you can enjoy your content at a higher resolution. This is also a great TV if you want a budget option for gaming on console, especially on something like the Xbox Series S. Details Save $170 $220 at Best Buy

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 Series: $270 If you're willing to spend a little extra, the S4 Series from TCL packs in a lot more features besides a 50-inch screen, a 4K resolution and HDR. For example, you get the upgraded HDR10 and HLG, the latter of which is an HDR standard some broadcasters use, especially in sports. It also has a game mode that lowers latency and input lag, so it's great for gaming on a PC, Series X or PlayStation 5. Details Save $80 $270 at Amazon