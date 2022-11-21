Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals: Fantastic Printers at Fantastic Prices

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Looking for a fun hobby that combines creativity, STEM topics and entrepreneurship? 3D printing is as big as it has ever been, and the additive manufacturing sector expected to be worth $10 billion by later this decade. A large chunk of that is hobbyists selling their creations on Etsy, so now is the right time to get on the 3D-printing train.

If you're a first-time buyer, or looking to buy a 3D printer as a gift for a beginner, getting a good deal is even more important. All of the best 3D printers have advanced features that make your life easier, so if you can snag one for less than the normal price, that's a big plus.

We'll keep this list updated with new deals, both for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season beyond, so check back for new suggestions.

Creality The Ender line has always been known for good value and excellent performance on a budget, but it's also been criticized for not being beginner-friendly enough. The new Ender-3 S1 is much easier to assemble and get started with than the popular Ender-3 V2 model, and I'd call it one of the best starter printers for newcomers. This combo from Creality adds an upgraded nozzle kit, a glass plate and some extra filament. Read our Creality Ender-3 S1 review.

Anycubic We recently reviewed this new entry level printer, which offers fancy features like a self-leveling bed at a reasonable price. Many stores are offering it for under $200, which is a great value. On Amazon it's $199, but only for Prime members. On Anycubic's website it's currently on sale for $189, but you'll have to pay for shipping on top of that. Read the review of the Anycubic Kobra Go.

Flashforge I've recently been working with the Finder 3 and I'm impressed with the quality it was able to produce straight from the box. It's easy to set up and comes with a flexible build plate that you can replace the glass bed with. It makes it far easier to remove builds.



This is the perfect printer for a teacher, as the enclosure makes it stable, and the slicer can control multiple printers at once via Wi-Fi.

Elegoo The Pro 3 is a fantastic 3D printer to start your journey into resin printing. It is fast, and the level of detail for a printer this cheap is amazing. While you're buying this, you should also stock up on Siraya Tech resin too. It's my favorite and is often on sale as well.

James Bricknell/CNET The CR-30 is one of the first commercially available conveyor belt 3D printers, and it is fascinating to use. It isn't for the beginner hobbyist as it takes a little bit of tweaking to get right, but once you do you can print long models like swords or lots of small models on a production line. If you make the same model over and again for your Etsy store, this is a great printer to try.

Elegoo The Saturn S is an excellent upgrade to Elegoo's OG midsize resin printer. The 4K screen is excellent and the print quality is fantastic for a larger resin printer. The Saturn S has the size advantage over printers like the Mono 4K as its build area is almost twice as big. It's perfect for making intricate pieces for cosplay, or models for your home.

Anycubic The Photon 4K is being replaced with the new M3 series, but it could still be worth your time. With a 4K monochrome screen, the printer is very fast without sacrificing any detail. In fact, the details on this machine are superb, especially on small models like miniatures. At $200, the Photon 4K offers an amazing entry into resin 3D printing, even if Anycubic is selling off the stock.

Materials and accessories

It's not just the 3D printers themselves that are on sale. It's often the accessories and materials too. While the savings aren't as drastic -- $5 to $10 savings, maybe -- these add up over time when you have to buy a lot of materials for your projects.

Elegoo Resin 3D printing can be messy and inconvenient if you don't have the right tools. This wash-and-cure bundle lets you clean your resin prints and cure them in the special UV chamber. I like the Mercury over other wash/cure stations because of the separate stations that let you wash one model and cure another, saving you precious time.

MatterHackers Prices for even basic PLA filament for 3D printers has been hit by the inflationary hammer this year. Matter Hackers has a series of discounts right now across different types and colors, as low as $18 for a 1kg spool (even Amazon Basics is usually $23 or more for the same size). Many other types of 3D printer material are also available for 20% off using the code BESTDEALS through Dec. 31.