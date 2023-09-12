X
Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 Preorder Deals: Order the New Rugged Watch Today

Apple's most rugged smartwatch just got an update. And you can preorder one starting today.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Preorders open today

At its September press event, Apple unveiled the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the premium smartwatch is available to preorder starting today. While the design has remained much the same, the 2023 Ultra is powered by Apple's new S9 chip, the same featured in the Series 9, for increased performance and power efficiency, plus there's a new extra-bright display.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple

We'll be gathering the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals below.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorder deals

Apple

Be among the first to strap on Apple's latest rugged smartwatch by placing your preorder at Apple today. Devices begin shipping Sept. 22.

See at Apple
