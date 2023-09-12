Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 Preorder Deals: Order the New Rugged Watch Today

At its September press event, Apple unveiled the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the premium smartwatch is available to preorder starting today. While the design has remained much the same, the 2023 Ultra is powered by Apple's new S9 chip, the same featured in the Series 9, for increased performance and power efficiency, plus there's a new extra-bright display.

Apple

We'll be gathering the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals below.

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.

Add CNET Shopping We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 preorder deals