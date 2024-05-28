X
Best Apple Memorial Day Sales: You Can Still Score Savings on iPads, Macs, AirPods and More

Grab these popular devices before these deals disappear.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra
Apple/CNET

Memorial Day has come and gone, but if you've been debating when to splurge on new Apple products, now is as good a time as any. Apple itself may not have the price cuts you're looking for, but other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are still running massive Memorial Day sales. Even though Memorial Day is officially over, there are still some great last-minute deals on MacBooks, AirPods, accessories and more.

Which Apple discounts are worth spending your hard-earned cash on? We've rounded up the best Apple deals currently available, so you don't have to hunt them down yourself. Check out some of the highlights below.

iPad deals

iPad Air 2022
Scott Stein/CNET

Save on popular iPad models this Memorial Day:

Mac deals

Apple's 2020 M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Save on Apple's latest Mac laptops and desktops:

Apple Watch deals

two Apple Watches
Oliver Padilla/CNET

Multiple Apple Watches are all marked down right now:

AirPods and Beats deals

airpods-pro-2-vs-airpods-pro
David Carnoy/CNET

AirPods:

Beats by Dre:

iPhone deals

iPhone 15 Pro Max Home Screen
Viva Tung/CNET

Most retailers offer trade-in deals, but if you're buying a new phone with or without a trade-in, be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals. We'll also add any notable unlocked iPhone deals right here if and when they become available.

More Apple deals

Find smaller Apple accessories, bundles and other odds and ends here:

How we choose the best Memorial Day Apple deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have been reviewing and working with Apple products of all varieties for many years. We pride ourselves on helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. 

  • Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
  • Quality reviews are important for any product, but especially for deeply discounted items even when they're made by Apple. If it doesn't get updates anymore, for example, the discount wasn't really worthwhile. 
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.

