Best Apple Deals on Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Prime Day is here, and that means deals, deals and more deals. Some of the best discounts are on Apple products, so if you're a die-hard fan or are looking to get into the Apple ecosystem, now's a great time. These deals are available through July 13 when Prime Day ends, and we'll be updating this article throughout the entire sale, so be sure to check back often.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple

If you have an iPhone, iPad or Macbook -- or even all three -- then AirPods are some of the best ear buds or headphones you can buy. Not only do they boast excellent audio quality and great features like active noise cancelling and Transparency mode, they're also the most convenient Bluetooth earbuds out there for Apple users. All you have to do is put them in your ear and start using the device you want to connect them. They connect quickly, almost like magic.

(save $80)

(save $100)

(save $10)

(save $50)

(save $40)

(save $50)

(save $85)

(save $175)

Apple iPad deals

Apple

If you're looking for a new iPad, Prime Day is a great time to get one. A bunch of different models are on sale, from the basic iPad and the iPad Mini to the iPad Pro. iPads are great for watching movies, surfing the web and even working on. There are a wide range of accessories, such as the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, that can key in the exact experience you want.

(save $30)

(save $30)

(save $50)

(save $50)

(save $100)

(save $50)

(save $100)

(save $100)

(save $100)

Apple TV deals

Apple`

The best 4K streaming device is discounted $70 for Prime Day. No matter which model you get -- the 32GB or 64GB version -- you're saving $70 and getting a streaming device that is capable of all the latest bells and whistles. Both also come with a remote that features physical buttons, touch controls, and the Siri voice assistant.

(save $70)

(save $70)

(save $5)

Apple MacBook deals

Apple

If you're looking for a new laptop for work or school, Prime Day has got some nice savings on 2020 and 2021 MacBook Pro models. Most models are discounted around $200, and while these models will be succeeded by newer ones later this year, they're still fantastic laptops that should definitely not be ignored.

(save $199)

(save $200)

(save $200)

(save $200)

(save $250)

(save $40)

(save $50)

Apple Watch deals

Apple

For Prime Day, you can save $120 on any model of the Apple Watch series 7. Whether you're looking to upgrade or wanting to get your first one, the Apple Watch series 7 is an excellent choice. The Apple Watch isn't necessarily seen as an essential gadget, but once you slap it on your wrist and start living with it, it will become one.

(save $120)

(save $120)

(save $120)

(save $120)

Apple accessories deals

Apple

There are also a wide range of accessories on sale for Prime Day. From AirTags to chargers and more, there's a lot you can save money on these next two days.