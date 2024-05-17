Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales: Score Big Savings on Home, Tech, TVs and More

Amazon is known for having great sales events, one of the most popular being Amazon's Prime Day happening later this summer in July. If you don't want to wait that long to snatch up some great deals, you'll be happy to hear Amazon is partaking in the Memorial Day sales frenzy.

Regardless of what you're shopping for, chances are high that you'll be able to score a deal. Amazon is offering tons of discounts on various items, ranging from its own devices to other electronics, home goods and more. Memorial Day is just around the corner, but Amazon's Memorial Day sales event has already started, and you can find all the best deals below. Grab what you need now so that you don't have to wait until the middle of summer for the next big sale to come around.

Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day Amazon device deals

Ring/CNET Up to 44% off Ring cameras Amazon's Ring cameras are a popular choice among homeowners and even businesses. Right now, you can score them for up to 44% off. A variety of options are available, from bundles to single cameras. See at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals

Amazon Memorial Day TV deals

Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals



Apple/CNET Apple iPad Air: $399 Save $200 The M1 iPad Air is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer M2 model. It's an excellent size and offers plenty of speed with the Apple M1 chip inside. Best of all, you can pick one up now for 33% off. $399 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day home deals

Dyson / Tineco / Shark / CNET Up to 40% off Tineco vacuums and carpet cleaners Tineco makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, leading our cleaning performance tests. Many of the brand's models tackle multiple floor surfaces including hardwood, tile and carpets, and they're known for being particularly good at picking up pet hair too. Now you can snag one for up to 40% off. See at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals

SodaStream/CNET SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker: $70 Save $30 The SodaStream Terra is the brand's entry-level model, usually priced at $100, but with this deal, it's now 30% off. This device is sleek and slim and allows you to make fresh sparkling water at your fingertips. The machine comes with a 60-liter CO2 cylinder, a dishwasher-safe bottle, and a small bottle of Bubly Drops flavoring. $70 at Amazon

What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?



There are tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. There are a wide variety of products as well in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs, security cameras and more. Amazon's own products like the Echo and Fire tablets are deeply discounted as well.

How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has already begun, but the retailer has not specified how long it will last. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so grab what you need now instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.