Best Amazon Deals: Tech, Home Appliances and Camping Gear All Under $100

Fancy a bargain but don't want to spend much? Well, we're rounding up everything Amazon has on offer under the $100 mark and you'll be surprised with what you can walk away with. There's something to suit all budgets, whether trying to get a set of cheap earbuds or a Bluetooth speaker, Amazon has plenty of decent discounts worth considering.

We're seeing some of the best prices on goods across all categories, from tech to home to everyday items. But with so many deals, it can sometimes be a little discombobulating, which is why we've curated a list of some of the best bargains available right now. So, take a look and snag something for yourself or a loved one -- for a hundred bucks or less.

This week features some of our favorite portable power stations, outdoor gear and kitchen items. Just keep in mind that sometimes Amazon deals are limited-time offers and can be fleeting, so if you see something you've been wanting, consider nabbing it. Also, be sure to watch for an Amazon on-page coupon for additional savings -- we've added a note whenever we see one available.

Best Amazon deals to shop right now



Sony / CNET Sony WH-CH720N ANC headphones: $99 Save $51 Battery life Rated up to 35 hours Noise Cancelling Yes Multipoint Yes Headphone Type Over-ear wireless headphones Water-Resistant No IP rating If you're looking for noise-canceling headphones on a budget, consider Sony's WH-CH720N. CNET's David Carnoy described these as an "appealing combination of a lightweight, comfortable design with respectable performance," which makes them a great option if you don't want to spend over $300 on headphones. Only available in black and stock is limited. $99 at Amazon

Kootek/CNET Kootek camping hammock: $12 Save $28 Sling up this portable hammock when you go camping; string it between two trees in your yard or a nearby park; or pack it for that festival you're heading to. It's lightweight at just 1.8 pounds, and it can hold up to 500 pounds. All colors are on sale but not all are discounted this much. Still, most are between $15 and $20 less than the regular price of $40, so you'll probably find the one you want. $12 at Amazon

GetPals/CNET Wireless iPhone charging station: $21 Save $7 If you're firmly planted in the Apple ecosystem, this wireless charging station could be perfect for you. It's sleek, fits any room decor and charges your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. This would look great on your desk or your nightstand to keep your devices powered up all day. It's currently $28, but you can clip the on-page coupon to get an additional 35% off, bringing the price down to $21. It's even less for Prime members. $21 at Amazon

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express: $70 Save $20 For some folks, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is a fine companion. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag, so if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with a 42-ounce reservoir. $70 at Amazon

Carote/CNET Carote 11-piece pots and pans set: $60 Save $40 The usefulness of pots and pans with removable handles might not be obvious, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on the stovetop and in the oven as well, without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can stick them in the fridge to store leftovers, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container. $60 at Amazon

Amazon/CNET Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, 2.0: $100 Save $20 This Amazon Fire 2.0 soundbar is only $100 right and packs a punch for the price. It provides Dolby surround sound, better support for dialog and strong bass. Simply use an HDMI cable to set this up. It's optimized to work with the Amazon Fire TV but will work with any TV with an HDMI input. $100 at Amazon

Amazon/CNET Amazon Kindle, 16GB: $100 Save with trade-in Amazon Kindles are a great way to enjoy your books on the road without the bulk. Right now you can score the latest-model Amazon Kindle for only $100. And Amazon's trade-in program lets you save up to 20% if you trade in an eligible device. $100 at Amazon

More Amazon deals worth checking out:

Beats earbuds/Amazon Fire soundbar/Amazon Kindle Beats/Amazon/CNET

What deals can I find at Amazon?

Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips.

Read more: Take Advantage of Amazon Discounts Year Round With This Trick

When is the next Amazon sale?

Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, which has now been confirmed for July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings. Before Prime Day, Amazon will also no doubt have additional bargains and savings around Memorial Day.

Read more: Get Amazon Prime Perks Without Paying for a Subscription. Find Out How