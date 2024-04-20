Best Amazon Deals: Get Huge Discounts on Tech Gadgets, Home Goods and More
Amazon currently has significant deals on VR headsets, fancy coffee makers, skincare items and more.
Treat yourself to something nice this weekend without breaking the bank. Amazon is currently offering deals and discounts across all categories -- including tech, home goods and skincare. If you've been thinking about indulging in a bit of retail therapy then now is the time to strike. Many of these deals are limited-time offers so make sure you keep that in mind.
Best Amazon deals to shop right now
If you've been wanting to dive into the world of virtual reality, but your budget wouldn't allow it, you're in luck. Amazon currently has the Quest 2 headset for just $200. Until recently this sold for $250, so you're saving $50 here on one of our favorite VR headsets. There are also a few bundles available. If you have a little extra cash, you can snag a comfort bundle with the elite strap for extra support during long sessions.
For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir.
If you're looking for a super budget-friendly monitor that has a decent display, several ports and a game mode then this 22-inch Samsung S33A is worth considering. It's currently on sale for $90 with $75 in savings. Amazon also has other monitors to consider, available for up to 41% off.
It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and can stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container.
Bluetti makes some of CNET's favorite portable power stations, like the Bluetti AC180 with its PV120 solar panel. Right now, this model is deeply discounted on Amazon. It's available for $849, which is around 29% off its original price of $1,198. If you enjoy camping or you just like to be prepared for random power outages then this could be a solid investment.
Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now, you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a brightness of 1,040 lumens, which is pretty good. They don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own.
More Amazon deals worth checking out:
- Perfect Practice putting mat: $144 (save $36)
- Brimma fruit infuser water bottle: $15 (save $2)
- 45% off LA ACTIVE non-slip grip socks
- Anker nylon USB-C to USB-C cable: $8 (save $2))
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $40 (save $20)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40)
- Glidez multi-purpose storage organizer: $63 (save $97)
- CosRx snail mucin: $13 (save $12)
- Jackery solar generator: $999 (save $650)
- Eudele shower caddy: $30 (save $40)
What deals can I find at Amazon?
Amazon sells products in pretty much every category, so no matter what you're looking to buy, you can probably get it on Amazon. Better yet, the retailer offers new deals every day so there's a good chance you can save on your next purchase too, especially if you use these money-saving tips.
When is the next Amazon sale?
Amazon held the Big Spring Sale in March -- a new sale on the calendar -- so the next major Amazon sale will be Amazon Prime Day, likely in July. That sale requires an Amazon Prime subscription, so be sure to sign up or start your free trial just before it kicks off to get in on the savings.
