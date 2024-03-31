Best Amazon Deals: Big Savings on Heating Pads, Coffee Capsules, Security Cameras and More
There are a lot of excellent Amazon deals you can take advantage of this weekend.
If you've been craving some great weekend bargains, then you'll be happy to know that Amazon has a lot of great sales that take place over the weekend. You can find deals on everything from coffee makers to smart scales and pretty much everything in between. We've gone ahead and collected some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to also check out CNET's gift guides for some more great bargains.
Best Amazon deals to shop right now
With spring rapidly approaching, now is the perfect time to snag yourself an air purifier to help fend off spring allergies. Luckily, this excellent Levoit air purifier is on sale, and it can cover an impressive 1,095 square feet. It has a HEPA filter and can filter particulates as small as 0.1~0.3μm, which includes things like pollen and dust, so it's perfect for the city and for dusty rural environments.
While it's true that spring is on the way, for some, having a heated pad is still necessary. That can be everything from cramps to muscle pains, where heat can help relieve pain. That's where the Deepson heating pad comes in, a 12-inch by 24-inch heating pad with six different temperature settings. It also has four timer settings and auto shutoff, so it's perfect for those who want to use it to go to sleep.
Smart speakers have become quite popular now, and if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, then grabbing yourself an Amazon Echo Dot makes a lot of sense. This fifth-gen model is one of the best so far, with great audio and a ton of functionality under the hood.
For some, that early morning coffee is essential, and this Keurig K-Express is the perfect companion for that. Not only is it small and easy to fit into a kitchen without a lot of space, but it's also small enough to put in a bag so that if you travel around a lot, you can always have your fresh coffee. It can brew in three sizes -- 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups -- and comes with an impressive 42-ounce reservoir.
If you need to shake yourself out of your morning java routine, take a look at this variety pack of coffee capsules from Amazon. It features two capsules each of five different roasts, from light to dark, so you can try something a little different for a change.
Blink's Outdoor 4 camera records in 1080p and can last up to two years with a pair of AA batteries. It also has two-way communication, and the company says it offers better motion detection than the previous version.
If you recently bought an iPad and want a more conventional typing and mouse experience, then the Logitech Pebble 2 combo is the way to go. It's a minimal mouse and keyboard combo that's made to connect with most Apple devices and can run on MacOS and iOS. They are lightweight and small, so you can carry them around with you, and the batteries will run for a very long time, even with regular use.
It might not immediately be obvious how useful a set of pots and pans that have a removable handle are, but you'd be surprised. Having a removable handle means you can use your pots and pans on both the stovetop and the oven without worrying about burning the plastic handle. This 11-piece set from Carote also includes lids for two of the pans, so you can use them as storage and can stick them directly in the fridge, rather than having to empty them into yet another storage container.
Advanced scales give you more info about your body and can help you keep better track of your progress toward a fitness goal. Monitoring things like muscle mass and subcutaneous fat can not only help you stay motivated, it can also let you know where to focus your workouts. This scale from Etekcity can track 13 different measurements and also offers a pet-weighing mode and a mode for weighing items under 100 grams.
If you want something that isn't the traditional treadmill to help keep you fit, a stair stepper is a good alternative. Going up stairs is a surprisingly good bit of cardio, and this deal on the Sportsroyals stair stepper will net you one for a reasonable price. It can handle up to 330 pounds of weight, and you can adjust the height of the stride, so you can make it easier or more difficult, depending on your workout goals.
Whether you like to backpack a lot or you deal with a lot of power outages, having a good flashlight can be a lifesaver. Right now you can grab this two-pack of GearLight LED flashlights that have a 1,040 Lumen brightness, which is pretty good. Unfortunately, they don't come with any batteries, but that does mean you can pick your own. Plus, there are two holsters for them, which is nice.