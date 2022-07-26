Best Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: 5 Sales You Need to Check Out Now

Maintaining your emotional, mental and physical health is at the core of living a happy and fulfilled life. Even though the pandemic has shifted the way we do things in our daily lives, there are some great tools that can promote a healthy lifestyle in ways you might not have considered before. When it comes to physical health, doctors recommend working out or getting enough exercise to stay active. While some people may go to the gym to accomplish this, others may not have the time or flexibility in their schedule to do that. Having an at-home gym can improve your health habits, and equipping your gym with the right tools can make a huge difference in your workouts.

In addition to cardio exercises, strength and weight training can help you stay fit, lean and healthy. Strength training can make you stronger and fitter, promote bone health and protect muscle mass, and help your body burn calories. Strength training exercises are designed to improve endurance as well as strength, and they typically involve weights. For your at-home gym, you could choose to get a rack of weights, but if you're low on space and serious about your strength training, consider getting a pair of adjustable dumbbells. Adjustable dumbbells are not only cost-effective, they're easy to adjust and can be conveniently stored away. We've put together a list of dumbbells that will complete your workouts and save you some money.

Amazon This adjustable dumbbell set (it comes in a pair) has a range of 5 to 50 pounds per hand. You can easily adjust the weights and choose from 16 different weights. It comes with a five-year warranty and is expandable with stage 2 and stage 3 expansion kits. Save $124 on this pair, which originally cost $519.

Amazon Save $244 on this pair of adjustable dumbbells by gym retailer giant Bowflex. It comes in a pair and includes a one-year JRNY membership. The weights can be adjusted anywhere from 5 to 52.5 pounds per weight and they come with stands that help protect them.

Amazon For those looking for a lighter weight set, this pair can go up to 12.5 pounds per weight and go as low as 2.5 pounds. Each weight has five adjustable settings. It doesn't have the price or capacity as the brand-name dumbbell sets above, but you can still get a good workout with these. Plus, you get to save an extra $10 with an on-site coupon.

Amazon Equipped with anti-slip metal handles, these Keppi adjustable dumbbells give you five dumbbells for the price of one. You can tune these weights anywhere between 5 pounds and 25 pounds effortlessly. Originally $210, a $30 coupon will be applied at checkout.