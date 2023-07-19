X
Before Next Week's Unpacked Event, Check Out These Great Samsung Deals

Samsung's Unpacked event is expected to bring a host of new gadgets but the savings are already here.

2 min read

It's never been a better time to be a Samsung fan. Samsung's Unpacked event is just a week away and the brand is offering amazing savings on current and upcoming devices. As you may already know, Samsung typically announces new gadgets -- including foldable phones and smartwatches -- during its summer event. This year, we're expecting the company to follow the same pattern with the possible addition of a successor for the Tab S8 tablet. But you don't have to wait until July 26 to get in on the deals. With new devices on the horizon, it's a great time to invest in the current models, which are usually heavily discounted. Plus, there are even savings to be had on the upcoming releases. So, what are you waiting for? Check out all Samsung deals happening now.

Samsung promo saying "Join the flip side" for the Galaxy Unpacked event is displayed against a mint background.
Samsung/CNET

Preorder new Galaxy phones

Get $50 instant Samsung credit on preorders for upcoming Galaxy phones

Samsung is expected to unveil new Galaxy phones, including the Fold 5 and the Flip 5. If you want the latest and greatest models, you have the option to secure yours right now. You can preorder the upcoming devices and when you do, you'll get $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit towards your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in sky blue
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Enhanced trade-in credit

Get up to $750 trade-In credit on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Now, if you don't need the newest gadget on the market but still want a great Samsung phone, this deal is for you. You can now get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit to put toward purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra -- Samsung's newest nonfoldable flagship phone. Whether you have an older smartphone, a tablet or even a smartwatch -- you can trade in for one of the best phones currently available. Read our Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Big discounts on last year's foldable phone

Get $200 off and up to $750 enhanced trade-iIn credit

This year's phone will ultimately be newer and more feature-packed, but last year's models are still pretty great -- especially with a big discount factored in. To that end, Samsung is now offering $200 off and up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's a great offer -- just understand the successor model is likely days away.

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus tablet against a blue background.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $100

Tablet savings

If Samsung ends up releasing a new Galaxy Tab device, it's inevitable that the current model will see a major discount. If you act now, you can save $100 on the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. This is a solid deal for anyone on a budget or just looking to save a little money on their next Samsung tablet purchase. Read our review of the Galaxy S8 Tab Plus, which is the middle model in the line.

Looking for more Samsung discounts? CNET has the current best Samsung coupons and promo code offers, updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

