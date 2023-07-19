Before Next Week's Unpacked Event, Check Out These Great Samsung Deals

It's never been a better time to be a Samsung fan. Samsung's Unpacked event is just a week away and the brand is offering amazing savings on current and upcoming devices. As you may already know, Samsung typically announces new gadgets -- including foldable phones and smartwatches -- during its summer event. This year, we're expecting the company to follow the same pattern with the possible addition of a successor for the Tab S8 tablet. But you don't have to wait until July 26 to get in on the deals. With new devices on the horizon, it's a great time to invest in the current models, which are usually heavily discounted. Plus, there are even savings to be had on the upcoming releases. So, what are you waiting for? Check out all Samsung deals happening now.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $100 Tablet savings If Samsung ends up releasing a new Galaxy Tab device, it's inevitable that the current model will see a major discount. If you act now, you can save $100 on the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. This is a solid deal for anyone on a budget or just looking to save a little money on their next Samsung tablet purchase. Read our review of the Galaxy S8 Tab Plus, which is the middle model in the line. See at Samsung

