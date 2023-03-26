Become a Microsoft Excel Whiz With This $10 Comprehensive Training Course

Microsoft Excel is one of the most powerful business tools out there, but most people don't know how to use it to its full potential. And if you want to set yourself apart from the crowd, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This comprehensive course taught by author and professor Chris Haroun covers everything from the basics to more advanced functions like programming in Excel, and right now you can get signed up for just $10. That saves you a whopping $289 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available through March 28, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this deal, you get unlimited lifetime access to the Complete Microsoft Excel Course, which means you can work at your own pace, and don't have to worry about keeping up with monthly subscription payments. The course totals 13 hours of content and over 200 different lectures that break down all the most useful tips, tricks, features and functions of Microsoft Excel. You'll learn everything from creating charts to generating datasets, and even how to program in Excel using Visual Basic for Applications & Macros. However, it should be noted that this online course deal does not include the software, so you'll need to have or sign up for a separately. This course also recommends you have a basic understanding of Excel, so if you've never used the program before, you should spend some time familiarizing yourself before you jump in.