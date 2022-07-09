Become A Grill Master This Summer With Traeger and Save Up to $150

Chances are that you know someone that owns a grill because they just can't stop talking about it. And for a good reason -- they're great. Traeger has done a beautiful job of taking out the difficulties of smoking and grilling, and making it accessible and approachable for the average person. It feels great being able to impress your family and friends with your newly-found grill skills.

The versatility is probably the best thing about Traeger grills. You can smoke, grill, bake, sear or broil -- basically acting as an outdoor oven. Which is perfect for when you don't want to heat up the house during those hot summer days that are coming up. And if you're not sure where to start, Traeger has thousands of amazing recipes available for free on its website -- making it really difficult for you to mess up.

Right now you can save up to until July 13. Priced at $750, the is the perfect grill for you if you're just starting out. It's a bit smaller than other models at 572 sq. inches, but it can still hold up to 24 burgers or 5 racks of ribs. The 575 comes equipped with Traeger's WiFire technology which allows you to monitor your grill and adjust the temperature, all through the Traeger app.

If you don't need all those bells and whistles, and want to save a little cash, try the . It's slightly less expensive at $600, but offers more room than the 575 at 884 sq. inches. The 34 is a bit more basic but still has great reviews and all the amazing base features of the more expensive models. And if you decide that you actually do want the bells and whistles, Traeger offers a lot of great accessories to pimp out your grill. is the perfect upgrade to any grill and it's on sale right now too for $20 off. Take advantage of this sale before it ends, and start your grilling journey.