Beats Studio Buds Drop to an All-Time Low of $80, for Now

There's no need to overpay for a solid pair of noise-canceling earbuds that you can rely on day to day. Sure, premium models can run you several hundred dollars, but more affordable alternatives exist -- especially when you can find a good deal.

Right now you can score a pair of Beats Studio Buds at Amazon for just $80 in multiple colorways, saving you a whopping $70 off their retail price. That's the lowest price we've seen. These earbuds are equipped with excellent sound quality and active noise cancelation technology at a price that matches the upcoming Solo Buds from Beats, which are set to be released in June but lack ANC, which makes this offer even more appealing. We're not sure how long this deal will stick around, so we recommend making your selection soon to avoid disappointment.

Beats Studio Buds are small, lightweight, comfortable to wear and fit most ears securely. Despite being made by Apple these days, Beats products work great with both iPhones and Android phones and there are plenty of features to love, including quick pairing. CNET's David Carnoy said their sound quality beats out AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro in his Beats Studio Buds review.

Unlike some other Apple-made Beats products, the Studio Buds lack a few of the fanciest features like in-ear detection and the ability to pair to all of your Apple devices via iCloud and switch between them automatically. That probably won't be a deal-breaker for most folks, especially given the price difference between the Studio Buds and something like the AirPods Pro.

The Beats Studio Buds provide up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, with up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. They are also IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, so they're a solid option to use on your commute or at the gym.

Beats also offers the improved Studio Buds Plus, an upgraded model with better noise-canceling and battery life -- but those will run you about $170, which might be more than you're prepared to spend.

If the Studio Buds aren't quite the right fit for you, check out the other Beats headphones deals currently available, as well as other earbuds and headphones deals you can find right now. Or read up on more top picks in our list of best wireless earbuds for more great options.