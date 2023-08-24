Beats' New Studio Pro Headphones Are Already $100 Off at Amazon

Beats' new Studio Pro headphones hit shelves just last month, but have already earned a spot on our list of the best headphones overall for 2023. David Carnoy, our headphones expert, likened them to a more affordable version of Apple's high-end AirPods Max headphones, and right now you can pick up a pair for even less. Amazon currently has all four colors on sale for $250, which is $100 off the list price and the first discount we've seen since they were released. However, we don't expect this deal to last long, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's been over five years since Beats released a new pair of over-ear headphones, and the latest generation offers some nice improvements. The Studio Pro headphones are equipped with new 40mm drivers and boast better audio quality, as well as improved noise-canceling capabilities and impressive performance on voice calls. They're also equipped with a built-in DAC (digital-to-analog converter) so they support lossless audio via the USB-C cable. And Apple users can take advantage of personalized spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience. They also boast an impressive 40-hour battery life on a single charge, and feature intuitive on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume, skip tracks and more on the fly.

And these new Studio Pro headphones aren't the only Beats on sale right now. Amazon is offering discounts on tons of other pairs, including the best price we've seen so far on the new Studio Buds Plus earbuds. Here are some other great Beats deals you can shop right now: