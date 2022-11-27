Beats Headphones Are at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. We heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the noise-canceling headphones and , which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).

Beats has streamlined its product family to . And while the brand remains in the weird position of competing directly with its parent company, Apple, the newest Beats models are generally more Android friendly, down to a USB-C charger port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning cable that's standard (for now) across most Apple products.

We'll walk you through the the current best Beats headphone deals. Note that prices fluctuate often and sometimes certain colors are less expensive than others, so click through on any model to see prices for specific color options.

Read more: Best Cyber Monday Headphones and Earbuds Deals: Save Big on AirPods, Sony, Bose, Jabra and More

David Carnoy/CNET Back at best-ever price. The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Read our Beats Studio Buds review. You're receiving price alerts for Beats Studio Buds: $90

David Carnoy/CNET Back at best-ever price. While the Beats Fit Pro technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. Yes, if you want the fancy new Kim Kardashian versions, you'll need to pay an extra $20. Read our Beats Fit Pro review. You're receiving price alerts for Beats Fit Pro: $160

David Carnoy/CNET Back at best-ever price. Beats' Studio3 Wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones were released back in 2018. They're still good headphones, however. They're on sale for just $150 -- that's 57% off -- at Best Buy right now in a few different colors. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review. You're receiving price alerts for Beats Studio3 Wireless (Blue)