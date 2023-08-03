Beat the Summer Heat With Over $1,000 Off This Intex Above-Ground Pool

With summer temperatures hitting record highs, you may be looking for an easy way to cool off. And if the public pool is a little too crowded for you, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon is currently offering over $1,000 off this massive Intex Ultra XTR Deluxe above-ground pool, which drops the price down to $832. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you do't want to miss out on these savings.

This Intex pool is 18 feet long and 9 feet wide, and has a water depth of up to 45 inches, so it's got plenty of room for swimming, playing and lounging. And it's designed to be set up in just one hour, which means you'll be ready to start cooling off in no time. It features a simple external frame that's easy to lock into place, and it's made of rust-resistant galvanized steel for long-term protection against the elements. And the pool itself is made of durable three-ply PVC, so it's resistant to punctures and leaks. Plus, the Ultra XTR Deluxe comes with a 1,500 gallon/hour sand pump and filter to help keep the water crystal clear. There's also a removable ladder so you can get in and out of the pool safely, and it comes with a debris cover to stop leaves, twigs and more from clogging up the filtration system.