Beat the Heat With up to 40% Off Ice Cream Makers, Beverage Chillers and More

As of a few days ago, we've officially entered the summer season, and things are just going to keep getting hotter from here. If you need a little help beating the heat, then we've got a sale you won't want to miss. Now through Saturday, July 9, Woot is offering some great deals on a variety of different handy appliances and accessories that can help you stay cool, including beverage coolers, ice machines and even a refurbished soft serve ice cream maker.

You can shop the entire sale selection here:

Whether it's a room-temp bottle of wine or a piping hot cup of coffee, the can instantly transform it into a refreshing and ice-cold summer drink. All you need to do is fill it with water, there's no harmful gels or chemicals involved, pop it in the freezer for a few hours and then fill it with your drink of choice. Our resident kitchen gadget expert David Watsky was very impressed by this handy little cooler when he tested it out last year, and right now you can snag a two-pack for just $30, $20 off the usual price.

And who doesn't love fresh soft serve ice cream? With this , you can get it any time right in your own house, and right now you can grab a refurbished model on sale for $66, $64 less than it sells for . It has three condiment containers, a cone holder and a 1.5-quart freezer bowl that's removable for easy cleaning.

If your house is the go-to for backyard barbecues and neighborhood block parties, you might want to think about springing for this . It can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day, and it can have the first batch ready in just 20 minutes. It's also got built-in Wi-Fi and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control. It's on sale right now for $526, $64 off the usual price. There's also a on sale for $22 if you prefer to make your ice the old-fashioned way.