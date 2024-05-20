I Sleep on a Cloud Every Night With These Pillows From Bear

The pillows you use every night can have a huge impact on your quality of sleep. As a self-proclaimed poor sleeper (with the data to prove it), I’ve tried a ton of sleep products and accessories over the years to help me get better rest, including pillows.

As a combination sleeper, I switch positions constantly throughout the night, making it hard to find a pillow that's comfortable regardless of how weirdly I contort my body while sleeping. A few months ago, I swapped out our pillows (again) to try Bear’s Cloud Cirrus Pillows and haven’t looked back.

I love sleeping on Bear's fluffy Cloud Cirrus Pillows. Aly Lopez/CNET

These pillows are incredibly fluffy and light. As soon as I rest my head on them, I feel like I’m floating away on a soft cloud. The material used inside is a 3D polyester fill, which is breathable and hypoallergenic -- a great feature for those with allergen sensitivities. I’ve also found that I sleep cooler on the Cloud Cirrus Pillows than others I’ve tried due to their light construction that allows for more airflow. To top it all off, they’re also made cruelty-free thanks to the down-alternative materials.

Despite being soft and fluffy, they still offer plenty of support and help keep my neck and spine aligned no matter which position I’m sleeping in.

Right now, Bear is offering 35% off with code MEMORIAL, which means you can save $52 and get a two-pack of queen Cloud Cirrus Pillows for $98. If you’re also in the market for a new mattress, you’re in luck. With Bear’s Memorial Day Sleep Bundle, you can get free sleep accessories, including two Cloud Cirrus Pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector, with your purchase of a new bed.

Bear offers free shipping, a lifetime warranty for mattresses and a 30-night return period for sleep accessories (including pillows) -- although with the cloudlike experience you’ll have on the Bear Cloud Cirrus Pillows, I doubt you’ll want to return them.

For more sales, check out our Best Memorial Day mattress deals.