Beams Easy-to-Install Indoor and Outdoor Lights Start at Just $7

Having the right lighting in your home can make a big difference. Not only can it instantly change the feel of a room, but it can also make it easier to navigate and add an extra layer of security by helping to deter would-be intruders. And if you're looking to upgrade your home with some extra easy-to-install lights, then Amazon is having a sale you won't want to miss.

The retailer is offering up to 50% off Beams wireless indoor and outdoor lighting, with prices starting at just $7. There's no set expiration for this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. There are quite a few different indoor and outdoor options to choose from, and the majority of the lights in this sale are wireless, which means they're easy to install (though you'll have to buy batteries separately).

These sleep-friendly nightlights are motion-activated and provide 20 lumens of soft amber lighting so you don't stub your toes on the way to the bathroom at night. You can snag a three-pack on sale for $20, saving you $10 compared to the usual price, or grab one for $9. Or you can brighten up your front porch with one of these 300-lumen indoor and outdoor ceiling lights, which you can pick up for just $22 each, saving you $8. And for serious security, add motion-sensing 500-lumen dual-LED spotlights to your driveway for $25, a 38% discount, or go for one of the few wired-in floodlight options in the sale for more even brighter lighting and continuous power.

