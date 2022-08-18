Be Ready for Emergencies With This $14 Pair of Energizer LED Flashlights

While just about every phone on the market today has its own built-in flashlight, in the case of a true emergency, you're going to want the real thing. Every home should have at least one or two durable and dependable flashlights on hand, and right now you can pick up a set at a discount. Amazon is currently offering 50% off a pair of Energizer rechargeable LED flashlights, dropping the price to just $14. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the discount. Amazon doesn't have a set expiration on this offer, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal.

These Energizer flashlights are compact and designed for outdoor and emergency use. They boast a battery life of up to seven hours, and recharge using a micro-USB. They're made of durable aircraft-grade aluminum and can handle getting splashed with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. They're also equipped with a shatterproof lens that can survive drops of up to one meter. They have three different light modes, low, high and strobe, and with 500 lumens of power, they have a beam distance of up to 200 meters.