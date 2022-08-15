Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Deals

Be Prepared for Any Emergency Situation With Up to 61% Off These Power Stations

Or just keep one on you while you're camping so you can finish watching that last episode of a TV show.

Almost all of the devices we use on a daily basis are powered with electricity, whether we plug them into outlets or use batteries to keep them powered. It may be easy to keep your devices full of charge in the comfort of your own home or the nearest coffee shop, but what happens if the power cuts or you're stuck in a situation where you can't access electricity? A portable power bank is a great resource in those sticky situations, and right now Woot is offering deals on some heavy-duty power stations.

There are several GoLabs products on sale during this deal, including portable solar panels that you can grab for $86 (save $134) and a portable 518 watt-hour outdoor solar generator for $260 (save $180). 

See at Woot

These items can come in handy even during camping trips when you just want to keep your phone, laptop, or tablet charged for the duration of your trip. For those who like to trek deep into the wilderness, you can make sure you have at least one line of communication open in case of an emergency. These power banks come equipped with at least one AC charger, some USB chargers and at least one DC output.

GoLabs R500 portable power station (save $180)
$260 at Woot
GoLabs R150 portable power station (save $55)
$85 at Woot
GoLabs SF60 portable solar panel (save $134)
$86 at Woot

