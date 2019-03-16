Barrington Shuffleboard Table w/ Wine Rack for $500 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Barrington 9-Foot Classic Wood Shuffleboard Table with Wine Rack for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $123. It features a 1-7/16" wood butcher block playing surface with a scratch resistant finish, built-in storage cabinets, and leg supports that double as a wine rack.
