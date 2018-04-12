Barrington Premium Solid Wood Poker Table for $169 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Barrington Premium Solid Wood Poker Table for $169. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee. That's $81 under last month's mention, $244 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It accommodates six players and features a blue velvet top with Texas Hold 'em details.
