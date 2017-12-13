Barrington 54" Arcade Foosball Soccer Table for $90 + free shipping

Jet.com offers the Barrington 54" Arcade Foosball Soccer Table in Gray for $89.60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $78. It features 5" leg levelers and bead scorers.
Note: You can also receive additional discounts during checkout by waiving free returns or by choosing select payment options.
