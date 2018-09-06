Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet w/ LED Light for $60 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet Set for $59.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. The wooden cabinet features three built-in LED lights and two dry erase cricket scoreboards. It comes with an 18" self-healing dartboard with removable steel number ring, six steel-tip darts, and dry erase marker.
