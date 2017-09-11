Barbie Malibu Ave 2-Story Mall w/ 2 Dolls for $35 + free shipping

Mattel via eBay offers the Barbie Malibu Ave 2-Story Mall with Two Dolls for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $75.) It features a moving escalator, ATM, beauty shop, dress boutique, food court, and movie theater with a smartphone holder that lets you use your mobile device as the movie screen.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!