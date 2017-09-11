Barbie Malibu Ave 2-Story Mall w/ 2 Dolls for $35 + free shipping

Mattel via eBay offers the Barbie Malibu Ave 2-Story Mall with Two Dolls for $34.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $75.) It features a moving escalator, ATM, beauty shop, dress boutique, food court, and movie theater with a smartphone holder that lets you use your mobile device as the movie screen.