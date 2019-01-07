Barbie Inspiring Women Doll Bundle for $43 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Barbie Inspiring Women Frida Kahlo Doll bundled with the Barbie Inspiring Women Katherine Johnson Doll for $44.12. Order via pickup to drop the price to $42.72. That's $26 under the best price we could find for these dolls purchased separately elsewhere. (Most stores charge at least $33 for just one doll.)
