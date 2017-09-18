Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Cove Castle for $30 + pickup at Walmart

  • CNET
Walmart offers the Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Cove Princess Castle for $29.97. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 under our July mention of a shipped unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current in-stock price low by $20.) It features three colorful floors with brightly colored backdrops, details, and accessories. It measures 6.5" x 25" x 16".

