Barbie Collector 2016 Holiday Doll for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Barbie Collector 2016 Holiday Doll in Caucasian or Latina for $9.51. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find by $5.) This articulated doll stands approximately 13" tall.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!