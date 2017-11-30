Bandai Sailor Moon Spiral Heart Moon Rod for $30 + free shipping

GameStop offers the Bandai Sailor Moon Spiral Heart Moon Rod Proplica for $29.99. Plus, coupon code "SAVER" bags free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. (Most 3rd-party resellers charge over $200 for this item.) It's over 18" long and features light and sound effects.
Also available is the Bandai Sailor Moon Rainbow Moon Chalice Proplica for $30 with free shipping via "SAVER". (You can see an image of it here.) That's also $30 off, although you could expect to pay over $100 via 3rd-party resellers. It plays the plays the transformation melody and other sounds.
