Bag This Last-Minute Apple Watch Ultra 2 Holiday Deal Before It's Gone

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is easily one of the best smartwatches on the market but it's also one of the most costly. It might well be worth every penny, but that doesn't mean that you have to actually pay all of them. Though Apple Watch Ultra 2 has only been on the market for a few short weeks, Amazon is already selling it at a deep, deep discount.

Right now, you can slap the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on your wrist -- or a lucky loved one's -- for just $699 so long as you remember to clip the onscreen coupon before you add it to your cart. The only catch? This price is only available on select band style and size configurations, such as the small/medium Trail Loop in blue/black and the small Alpine Loop in olive, so keep an eye on the price and coupon discount as you click through the options for the biggest discount.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest wearable the company offers. It has a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness, or when just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. You also get access to all the usual features, including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more.

Not sure whether an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for you? Don't worry if that big, rugged look doesn't suit you: There are often plenty of Apple Watch Series 9 deals to be had, too.