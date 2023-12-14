Bag This Apple Watch Ultra 2 Holiday Deal Before It's Too Late
With the Christmas festivities upon us, it's time to treat the most important person in your life -- yourself.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch on the market by some measures, but it's also one of the most costly. However, despite having only been launched in September, it's already being offered with a surprisingly deep discount. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 would normally sell for almost $800, but with today's deal, it's yours for $100 less.
Right now, you can slap the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on your wrist -- or a lucky loved one's -- for just $699 so long as you remember to clip the onscreen coupon before you add it to your cart. At the time of writing this discount is available on the model with an indigo Alpine Loop, but that is liable to change, so make sure to check the other configurations if there's another one that you might prefer.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest wearable the company offers. It has a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness, or when just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. You also get access to all the usual features, including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more.
Not sure whether an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for you? Don't worry if that big, rugged look doesn't suit you: There are often plenty of Apple Watch Series 9 deals to be had, too.
